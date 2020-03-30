First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $261.38 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $192.43 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $10,553,027.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.