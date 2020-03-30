First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WEX by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,632,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

