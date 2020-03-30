Financial Survey: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) & AXA (NYSE:AXAHY)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. AXA pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares AXA and Prudential Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $120.88 billion 0.35 $3.03 billion $3.05 5.68 Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.36 $4.19 billion $11.69 4.49

Prudential Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXA. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AXA has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AXA and Prudential Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prudential Financial 1 9 4 0 2.21

Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $86.92, suggesting a potential upside of 65.43%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than AXA.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Prudential Financial 7.20% 7.81% 0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Prudential Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats AXA on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The U.S. Individual Solutions division develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. The International Insurance division develops and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

