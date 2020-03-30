Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,321,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FSS shares. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE FSS opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,316,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

