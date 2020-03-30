Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $291.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.17.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

