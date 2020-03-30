Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $226.00 at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $246.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.