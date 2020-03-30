Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.76. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 285.39% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

