Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $69,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

