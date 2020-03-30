Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,002,000 after buying an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.