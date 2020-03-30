Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $691,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 270,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in WP Carey by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 205,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

