Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $519,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $180.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6126 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

