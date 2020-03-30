Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

