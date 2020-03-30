Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,118,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 11,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,509. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

