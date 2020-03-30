Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $738,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $230.69 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.66.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

