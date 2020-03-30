Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

