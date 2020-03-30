Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $679,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.49.

QCOM opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

