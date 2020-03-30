Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $660,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.