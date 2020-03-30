Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $654,000 in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

