Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $654,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.89 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

