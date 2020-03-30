Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $617,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,496,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,011,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

