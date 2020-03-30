Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $55.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

