Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,349 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $132.85 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

