Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

