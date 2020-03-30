EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Short Interest Update

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,619,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 27th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

