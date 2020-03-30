Edge Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $57,923.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.04880270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00037061 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,117,157 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

