Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.81.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 75,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

