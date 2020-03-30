Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

NYSE EMN opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

