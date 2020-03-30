East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.12

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 111164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.