East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.12

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 111164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

