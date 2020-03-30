East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.