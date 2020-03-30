e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.25 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $516.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,031.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

