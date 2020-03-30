Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dynatronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

DYNT opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -1.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

