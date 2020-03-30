Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.47.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

