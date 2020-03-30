Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 79,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

