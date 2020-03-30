Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.68.

DLTH stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at $226,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 30.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 45.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

