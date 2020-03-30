DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $153.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.96. 25,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,783. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.