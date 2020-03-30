DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,282,000 after acquiring an additional 496,409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.11. 24,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

