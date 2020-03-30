DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $407,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $96.39. 90,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,783. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

