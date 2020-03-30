Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Dollar Tree worth $350,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,770. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

