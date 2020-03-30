DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 374,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

