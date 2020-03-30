DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 27th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
