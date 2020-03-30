Diploma (LON:DPLM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.74).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,519 ($19.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,801.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

