DigitalBits Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $57,224.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.01016299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

