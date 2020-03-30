Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLGNF. Deutsche Bank raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

