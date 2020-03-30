Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.44 ($40.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of DPW opened at €23.32 ($27.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.16. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

