Deutsche Bank Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,241,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 389,949 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 335,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

