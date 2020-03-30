Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

