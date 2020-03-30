Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.72.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.40. 49,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

