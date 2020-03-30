Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

DDOG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 223,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $518,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock worth $45,417,973.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

