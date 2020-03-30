Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

DHR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,261. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

