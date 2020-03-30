DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.16

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. DAD has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.04844763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00065300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.