Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CTSO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

